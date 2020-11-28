Anousha Zarkesh and Nathan Lloyd took home two gongs from the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards on Saturday, leading the night’s winners.

Bert and Amanda LaBonté hosted the ceremony, virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Lloyd snared Achievement in Casting for the second season of children’s series The InBestigators, as well as Best Casting in a TV drama for Wentworth.

Yet again, Zarkesh won Best Casting in a TV Comedy for the fourth season Black Comedy (she won last year for the third innings of the show), as well as Best Casting in a TV Miniseries & Telemovie for Operation Buffalo.

Following on from their AACTA win on Friday night, the feature film award went to Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray for Babyteeth, which stars Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn.

Best Casting in a Short Film went to Daniella Friedman for the AACTA nominated The Mirror.



The CGA also officially crowned its Rising Stars, which this year include: Ayesha Madon (Fan Girls), Bridie McKim (The Heights), Daniel Monks (The Split), Lily Sullivan (The Other Guy S2), Luca Sardelis (The Hunting), Patrick Jhanur (Diary of an Uber Driver), Ratidzo Mambo (The Gloaming), Sophie Wilde (Eden), Thomas Weatherall (Deadlock) and Yazeed Daher (Safe Harbour).

The full list of winners:



Best Casting in A Feature Film

• Babyteeth – Kirsty McGregor & Stevie Ray



Best Casting in a TV Comedy

• Black Comedy S4 – Anousha Zarkesh



Best Casting in a TV Drama

• Wentworth S8 – Nathan Lloyd



Best Casting in a TV Miniseries & Telemovie

• Operation Buffalo – Anousha Zarkesh



Best Casting in a Short Film

• The Mirror – Daniella Friedman



Achievement in Casting

• The InBESTigators S2 – Nathan Lloyd



Best Casting in a Theatre Production

• Torch the Place – Janine Snape



Best Casting in a TVC – Community

• ANZ #lovespeech – Natalie Jane Harvie



Best Casting in a TVC

• Jeep ‘I’m in’ – Joseph Wijangco