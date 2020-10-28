Antony Partos at last year’s Screen Music Awards.
Antony Partos leads the nominees for the upcoming Screen Music Awards, staged by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGCS).
Partos, the AGCS president, is among 46 nominees across 12 categories, with 36 projects recognised across shorts, TV, advertising, features and soundtrack albums.
Given COVID, this year the awards will be held online, streaming via YouTube on December 1 from 7pm AEDT. Justine Clarke will preside over hosting duties.
Partos has earned two nods for his work on Operation Buffalo, including Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie. He’s also up for two more awards: Best Music for Documentary for Maralinga Tjarutja and Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Total Control’s ‘Edge of Something’, with co-writers Missy Higgins and Matteo Zingales.
Melbourne screen composer and music producer Cornel Wilczek has scored three nominations, including Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for paranormal drama, Glitch; Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for Stateless, with co-composers Pascal Babare and Tom Roach; and Best Music for a Documentary for Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.
Following on from his Emmy nominations earlier this year, first-time nominee Antonio Gambale has received two nods for his work on Netflix’s Orthodox. These include Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie, and Best Television Theme.
Other first-timers include Babare, Tim Minchin, Brendan Tuckerman, Thandi Phoenix, Matt Ford, Jack Steele, Amy Andersen, Tyson Mowarin, Angie Coffey, TomMurray, Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan.
In the running for Feature Film Score of the Year are Jed Kurzel for True History of the Kelly Gang; David Hirschfelder for Escape from Pretoria, Michael Lira for Nekrotronic and Michael Yezerski for The Vigil.
Full list of nominees:
Feature Film Score of the Year
Escape from Pretoria
Composed by David Hirschfelder
Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films
Nekrotronic
Composed by Michael Lira
The Vigil
Composed by Michael Yezerski
True History of the Kelly Gang
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music
Best Music for a Documentary
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Pascal Babare
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Title Machine
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music
Maralinga Tjarutja
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Quilty: Painting the Shadows
Composed by Damien Lane / Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Short Film
Bolzmann
Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen
I Want To Make A Film About Women
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
The Hammerstone
Composed by Jackson Milas
The Sand That Ate the Sea
Composed by Luke Howard
Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
Hearts and Bones
Composed by Rafael May
Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing
Judy & Punch
Composed by François Tétaz
Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Lambs of God
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
The Letdown
Composed by Sally Seltmann*/Darren Seltmann
Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing*
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
‘Ballad of the Bridge-Builders’ from The Skin of Others
Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray
Published by Mushroom Music*
‘Bear’s Theme’ from Bear: Koala Hero
Composed by Adam Gock/Brontë Horder/Mitch Stewart/Dinesh Wicks
‘Carry You’ from Upright
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Navel Enterprises
‘Edge of Something’ from Total Control
Composed by Missy Higgins*/Antony Partos/Matteo Zingales
Published by Mushroom Music* / Sonar Music
Best Music for Children’s Television
Alice Miranda: Friends Forever
Composed by Ryan Grogan
Bluey: Flatpack
Composed by Joff Bush
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited
Thalu: Shadow Boxer
Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan
The Strange Chores: Train Snorp
Composed by Joff Bush
Published by Ludo Studio Pty Ltd
Best Television Theme
Thalu (Ngarndu Ngurra)
Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan/Tyson Mowarin
Operation Buffalo
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
The Commons
Composed by Roger Mason
Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Everything’s Gonna Be Ok: Seven-Spotted Ladybug
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing obo Avalon Management Group
Glitch: Perfectly Safe
Composed by Cornel Wilczek
The Secrets She Keeps
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
You Can’t Ask That: Killed Someone
Composed by Andrew Sampford
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Operation Buffalo
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Stateless
Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Tom Rouch* / Pascal Babare
Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing*
The Commons
Composed by Roger Mason
Unorthodox
Composed by Antonio Gambale
Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems
Best Music for an Advertisement
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words
Composed by Scott Langley
Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios
Klarna: Get What I Love
Composed by Brendan Tuckerman* / Thandi Phoenix~/ Matt Ford / Jack Steele
Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing*/Universal Music Publishing obo Peppermintblue
Publishing~
Nippon Steel: Stuck On You
Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen
Women With Agency: Women Run
Composed by Angie Coffey
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
Composer: Anthony El-Ammar
Composer: Jay Stewart
Composer: Mitch Stewart
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Jed Kurzel
Composer: Michael Yezerski
Composer: Neil Sutherland
Composer: Nerida Tyson-Chew