Antony Partos at last year’s Screen Music Awards.

Antony Partos leads the nominees for the upcoming Screen Music Awards, staged by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGCS).

Partos, the AGCS president, is among 46 nominees across 12 categories, with 36 projects recognised across shorts, TV, advertising, features and soundtrack albums.

Given COVID, this year the awards will be held online, streaming via YouTube on December 1 from 7pm AEDT. Justine Clarke will preside over hosting duties.

Partos has earned two nods for his work on Operation Buffalo, including Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie. He’s also up for two more awards: Best Music for Documentary for Maralinga Tjarutja and Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Total Control’s ‘Edge of Something’, with co-writers Missy Higgins and Matteo Zingales.

Melbourne screen composer and music producer Cornel Wilczek has scored three nominations, including Best Music for a Television Series or Serial for paranormal drama, Glitch; Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for Stateless, with co-composers Pascal Babare and Tom Roach; and Best Music for a Documentary for Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.

Following on from his Emmy nominations earlier this year, first-time nominee Antonio Gambale has received two nods for his work on Netflix’s Orthodox. These include Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie, and Best Television Theme.

Other first-timers include Babare, Tim Minchin, Brendan Tuckerman, Thandi Phoenix, Matt Ford, Jack Steele, Amy Andersen, Tyson Mowarin, Angie Coffey, TomMurray, Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan.

In the running for Feature Film Score of the Year are Jed Kurzel for True History of the Kelly Gang; David Hirschfelder for Escape from Pretoria, Michael Lira for Nekrotronic and Michael Yezerski for The Vigil.

Full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Escape from Pretoria

Composed by David Hirschfelder

Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films

Nekrotronic

Composed by Michael Lira

The Vigil

Composed by Michael Yezerski

True History of the Kelly Gang

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by G Schirmer Australia obo Chester Music

Best Music for a Documentary

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Pascal Babare

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Title Machine

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Maralinga Tjarutja

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Quilty: Painting the Shadows

Composed by Damien Lane / Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Short Film

Bolzmann

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen

I Want To Make A Film About Women

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

The Hammerstone

Composed by Jackson Milas

The Sand That Ate the Sea

Composed by Luke Howard

Published by Secretly Canadian Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

Hearts and Bones

Composed by Rafael May

Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Judy & Punch

Composed by François Tétaz

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Lambs of God

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

The Letdown

Composed by Sally Seltmann*/Darren Seltmann

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing*

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

‘Ballad of the Bridge-Builders’ from The Skin of Others

Composed by David Bridie*/Tom Murray

Published by Mushroom Music*

‘Bear’s Theme’ from Bear: Koala Hero

Composed by Adam Gock/Brontë Horder/Mitch Stewart/Dinesh Wicks

‘Carry You’ from Upright

Composed by Tim Minchin

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Navel Enterprises

‘Edge of Something’ from Total Control

Composed by Missy Higgins*/Antony Partos/Matteo Zingales

Published by Mushroom Music* / Sonar Music

Best Music for Children’s Television

Alice Miranda: Friends Forever

Composed by Ryan Grogan

Bluey: Flatpack

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Thalu: Shadow Boxer

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan

The Strange Chores: Train Snorp

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Ludo Studio Pty Ltd

Best Television Theme

Thalu (Ngarndu Ngurra)

Composed by Ned Beckley/Josh Hogan/Tyson Mowarin

Operation Buffalo

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

The Commons

Composed by Roger Mason

Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Everything’s Gonna Be Ok: Seven-Spotted Ladybug

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing obo Avalon Management Group

Glitch: Perfectly Safe

Composed by Cornel Wilczek

The Secrets She Keeps

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

You Can’t Ask That: Killed Someone

Composed by Andrew Sampford

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Operation Buffalo

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Stateless

Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Tom Rouch* / Pascal Babare

Published by Native Tongue Music Publishing*

The Commons

Composed by Roger Mason

Unorthodox

Composed by Antonio Gambale

Published by BMG Rights Management obo Maisie Anthems

Best Music for an Advertisement

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Squeak E. Clean Studios

Klarna: Get What I Love

Composed by Brendan Tuckerman* / Thandi Phoenix~/ Matt Ford / Jack Steele

Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing*/Universal Music Publishing obo Peppermintblue

Publishing~

Nippon Steel: Stuck On You

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus / Amy Andersen

Women With Agency: Women Run

Composed by Angie Coffey

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

Composer: Anthony El-Ammar

Composer: Jay Stewart

Composer: Mitch Stewart

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Jed Kurzel

Composer: Michael Yezerski

Composer: Neil Sutherland

Composer: Nerida Tyson-Chew