First Nations documentary makers in South Australia and the Northern Territory are again being encouraged to apply for the Centralised Indigenous Fellowship program.

Launched in 2019 under the Centralised initiative between the South Australian and Northern Territory governments, the Documentary Australia Foundation (DAF) Centralised Indigenous Fellowship is a partnership with the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Screen Territory, NITV, and AFTRS Indigenous.

The fellowship is a funding and support program designed to kickstart new projects from the regions, with the successful applicant to receive a grant of up to $30,000 towards professional and documentary project development, which can include mentorship, research and development, skills development, attendance at industry conferences, attachment to a relevant industry professional, and more.

In addition, they will receive up to $10,000 of in-kind support to attend training opportunities at AFTRS.

Inaugural fellow, NT filmmaker Tamara Whyte, is currently undertaking professional development to further her documentary project Base 8, which explores the use of mathematics in Indigenous culture.

She described the initiative as a “game changer” for her career.

“As a carer, parent, and Aboriginal woman working in film and media, having the opportunity and the support to craft my own unique pathway for professional development and mentoring has been absolutely invaluable,” she said.

“It has allowed me to take my documentary project to the next level.”

Applications are open until March 12 for early to mid-career SA and NT Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander filmmakers with relevant experience in the documentary sector, and at least one screen credit in any genre.

Click here to view the application guidelines, or to apply online.