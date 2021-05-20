Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators are being invited to apply for a new initiative designed to build the profile of diverse voices.

Launched in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations department and Instagram Australia, the First Nations Creator Program will include mentoring, training, and content funding, with successful applicants to receive production funding of $7,600 each to help them create Reels or IGTV content for their Instagram account.

The training sessions and workshops will cover product, creativity, safety, and wellbeing, while also including mentored guidance on digital production and social media strategy.

Selected creators will also be connected to key industry contacts, including Instagram and Screen Australia representatives, management teams, leading First Nations creatives, and other established social media creators.

Upon completion of the program, participants will each be assigned an Instagram partner manager to continue their journey on the platform.

Up to 15 First Nations creators will be selected to participate, with successful applicants announced in August.

To apply, creators need to be over 18 years of age and identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

Find more information on the guidelines here and instructions on how to apply here. Applications close June 17.