Applications are open for Australians in Film’s (AiF) Heath Ledger Scholarship, which is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Awarded to emerging Australian actors with international aspirations, the scholarship has so far been awarded ten times, with previous recipients including Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her), Cody Fern (American Crime Story), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Mojean Aria (Reminiscence) and Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight).

This year’s winner will receive a $US10,000 cash prize to support living expenses in the US while studying, a return economy flight to the US, plus educational and career preparation, ranging from private acting coaching to immigration assistance.

The National Film & Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) is also partnering with AiF to offer the scholarship recipient the opportunity to have their submission reel profiled in the National Collection,

The AiF is strongly encouraging applications from under-represented members of the Australian acting community to apply.

Bingwa, who was named the 2018 recipient, described the scholarship as “vastly transformative”.

“It is professionally catapulting and personally enriching,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for Heath’s legacy of creative brilliance and personal generosity that continues to open doors for Australian talent.”

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the organisation was pleased to welcome the NFSA to its list of industry partners.

“The NFSA’s support of the scholarship and to preserve the finalist’s audition reel for future generations is a wonderful gesture,” he said.

“We are so enormously grateful to all our wonderful donors of the scholarship prize, which is now valued at over US$40K/AUS$50K.”

The education and career preparation featured in the scholarship includes:

Submission reel preserved in the NFSA in Canberra.

Private coaching from Lisa Robertson and Group Classes at Lisa Robertson Studio.

Private speech and dialects coaching by Joy Ellison.

Private coaching, classes, and special workshops taught by Jean-Louis Rodrigue and Kristof Konradfrom Alexander Techworks.

Physical approach to acting and voice de-structuring (Authentic Voice) with Kennedy Brown – LA Acting Coach.

Group and personal coaching provided by The Performer’s Mindset.

Immigration services provided by Raynor and Associates.

Studio headshot package by Sally Flegg Photography and hair and makeup package by Sophia Ivy Lee.

Personal styling services by Lenya Wilson.

Bespoke private meditation classes provided by Chris Phillips, Inner Sky.

Lifetime AiF membership, which includes access to the creative workspaces, Charlie’s at Raleigh Studios, including invitations to exclusive AiF Events.

Applications for the Heath Ledger Scholarship close October 1. Find out more information about how to apply here.