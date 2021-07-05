Women in the screen industry seeking a pathway to leadership are encouraged to apply for this year’s Natalie Miller Fellowship.

Established in 2011 to recognise the contribution of screen industry pioneer Natalie Miller, the annual grant of up to $20,000 is designed to support women in the sector reach their full potential via attachments, internships, secondments, travel, and other means.

The 2020 recipient was Pauline Clague, founder and director of the Winda Film Festival and industry associate professor, and cultural resilience manager at the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous education and research at UTS.

Speaking after being awarded last year’s grant in November, Clague said she was looking forward to writing works around Indigenous narratives and finding ways to “influence and engage our lens in a different way” through her work.

Pauline Clague.

“This fellowship will allow me to engage with the lens with innovation,” she said.

“To be supported by a fellowship named after a strong woman, Natalie Miller, who introduced foreign cinema to Australia, I am hoping to show the lens of Indigenous cinema in a new light to be a part of enhancing our identity and to continue to shape our next generation of filmmakers.”

Other previous winners have included Stan head of features and development executive Rachel Okine, Wildbear head of production and development Harriet Pike, Beyond Productions post-production manager Rebecca Hammond, Bunya Productions head of distribution and sales Courtney Botfield, Gold Coast Film Festival program manager Sasha Close, ACMI Film Programs director Kristy Matheson, Entertainment One legal counsel Miriam Katsambis, and Greenfield Pictures producer Anna Kaplan.

Applications for the NMF, which is supported by co-sponsors Village Roadshow and KOJO, are due Sunday, August 29, with the recipient to be announced at October’s Movie Convention.

Find out more information about the guidelines and how to apply here.