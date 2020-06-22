Applications open for Natalie Miller Fellowship

Previous NMF recipients Rachel Okine, Harriet Pike, Rebecca Hammond, Courtney Botfield, Sasha Close, Kristy Matheson, Miriam Katsambis and Anna Kaplan.

Applications are open for this year’s Natalie Miller Fellowship: a grant of $20,000 for an established woman working in the screen industry to pursue professional leadership opportunities.

Established in 2011 to recognise the unique contribution of screen industry pioneer Natalie Miller, the fellowship supports women to undertake attachments, internships, secondments, travel and other means in order to reach their full leadership potential.

The vision of the fellowship is to achieve gender diversity in screen leadership, resulting in a greater breadth of storytelling, better company performances, innovation, and a more dynamic, inclusive and robust industry for everyone.

Previous recipients include Rachel Okine (managing director, Aquarius Films), Harriet Pike (head of production and Development, WildBear Entertainment), Rebecca Hammond (post production manager, Beyond Productions), Courtney Botfield (head of distribution and sales, Bunya Productions), Sasha Close (program manager, Gold Coast Film Festival); Kristy Matheson (director, film programs ACMI), Miriam Katsambis (legal counsel, Entertainment One); and Anna Kaplan (producer and impact producer, Greenfield Pictures).

“The NMF has helped advance the leadership aspirations of numerous women including the stellar alumni of Fellowship recipients to date,” says president Sue Maslin.

“These women are among those shaping the future of the Australian screen industry and we applaud them.”

The Fellowship supported by co-sponsors Village Roadshow and independent sports and entertainment studio, KOJO, with each providing $50,000 over five years.

Last year’s winner, Kaplan, on receiving the grant, said: “Applying for the NMF was an invaluable opportunity to really consider my own agency to drive outcomes that benefit and enrich our local industry. My Fellowship plan focuses on elevating environmental sustainability as a key area of concern for the Australian screen industry. The NMF has enabled me to conduct deep research into international best practice, build strong networks with sustainable production specialists around the globe and put this issue on the agenda with industry leaders. Having recently formed a working group, I’m excited to embark on the next phase of consulting with industry and key stakeholders, co-designing a localised framework and building capacity for affirmative action to mitigate our industry’s environmental impact.”

All applications close September 21 and the recipient will be announced in November.

Apply here: www.nataliemillerfellowship.com

.