Applications open for Screen Australia and Google’s Skip Ahead

‘Skit Box’, ‘Parked’, ‘1999′.

The sixth iteration of Screen Australia and Google’s Skip Ahead initiative, designed to help YouTube creators up the scale of their content, has opened for applications today.

Alumni of the initiative include comedians Aunty Donna and Superwog, science educator Vanessa Hill, documentarians Mighty Car Mods, fantasy creator Piéra Forde and influencer Wengie.

The program offers up to $150,000 in production funding, with five projects to be funded. It is aimed at creators who have a track record of reaching an audience on YouTube and are ready to ‘skip ahead’ their careers in terms of creative ambition and production values.

Both scripted narrative (i.e. fiction) and documentary projects are eligible. YouTube creators can submit applications together and/or work with an external production house.

Aside from receiving production funding for their project, successful applicants will also participate in two workshops to be held in Sydney (July/August 2020 TBC). Travel and accommodation support will be provided for up to four team members per project.

Senior online investment manager Lee Naimo said: “Skip Ahead not only provides Australian creatives with funding to make new content with higher production values, but it allows them to push their storytelling boundaries. We are open to applications for any kind of fiction or documentary content, whether it be short film, episodic or anything in-between creators can dream up.”

Google ANZ public policy manager Michael Cooley said: “Skip Ahead aims to provide the next generation of Australian storytellers on YouTube with the support and tools they need to make amazing content and build new audiences, both locally and internationally. We’ve seen so many talented locals come through the program over the last five rounds, and we know Skip Ahead is an important step in the careers of many successful Australian content creators, in an ever-changing screen content environment. We’re looking forward to seeing who is next!”

Apply here.

