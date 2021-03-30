Aspiring YouTube creators in NSW are being invited to apply for a new Screen NSW program designed to develop online storytelling skills.

Delivered in partnership with Changer Studios, the YouTube Creator Program is a suite of initiatives that support the creation of original content for online audiences.

Up to 20 applicants will be given the opportunity to participate in the advanced Creator Accelerator Program, which will be delivered by Changer Studios online, in collaboration with YouTube, and supported by Screen NSW.

There will also be two online workshops offered for emerging practitioners to hone their skills, including Success and Impact on YouTube, and How to Earn Revenue & Build a Career on YouTube.

Head of Screen NSW Grainne Brunsdon said the program would help practitioners to take their stories and business models to the next level.

“We continue to work to drive diversity by supporting the development of content from a variety of storytellers and stories that reflect a variety of cultures and views within NSW on screen,” she said.

“The YouTube Creator Program is tailored to emerging and established creators, as well as traditional filmmakers moving into the online space.”

Ant McCormack of Changer Studios said the next generation of video content creators “were going to shape the future media landscape”.

Applications for the advanced Creator Accelerator Program are open now and close May 3 at 5pm.

Click here for more information, including details on how to apply.