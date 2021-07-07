Screen Producers Australia (SPA) is inviting applications for its 2021 Ones to Watch program, which will again be held online.

Started in 2013, the initiative provides skill development opportunities for producing talent via one-on-one mentoring sessions and industry connections.

The winners of last year’s edition were announced last week, with Hayley Adams receiving $15,000 from SBS to develop her unscripted project for SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand, while Ljudan Michaelis-Thorpe of Zero Divide Productions was given $10,000 to undertake a placement with Taxi Film Production in Brisbane.

Participants in this year’s program will be granted a discounted pass to Screen Forever, as well as access to a Screen Business Essentials workshop and exclusive webinar series to get their projects “pitch-perfect” for the conference.

Each One to Watch will also be matched with a leading producer from within the SPA membership group to provide one-on-one advice and career guidance for the duration of the program.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner encouraged all producers looking to get serious about screen business to apply.

“SPA has always been committed to establishing a sustainable production ecosystem that tells and sells great Australian stories,” he said.

“Part of this commitment involves running programs such as Ones to Watch in order to equip producers with the relevant business and creative skills early in their career to successfully guide a project from conception to completion.

“Last year alone some of Australia’s most prolific producers, including Fremantle Australia, Hoodlum Entertainment, See Pictures, and Northern Pictures, were all involved as mentors.

“These relationships are truly invaluable, as are the relationships amongst the Ones to Watch themselves, with over 100 talented professionals now part of the program alumni.”

Applications close August 8.