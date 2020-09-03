Arclight to shop ‘Chasing Wonders’ at TIFF

‘Chasing Wonders’ (Photo: Sam Oster).

Arclight Films has taken the worldwide distribution rights to coming-of-age film Chasing Wonders, produced by South Australia’s SLA Films and the UK’s Met Film, launching sales at the virtual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week.

Scripted by Judy Morris (Happy Feet, Babe: Pig In The City), the film was shot over five years across Australia and Spain and with a cast that includes Paz Vega, Edward James Olmos, Quim Gutierrez, Carmen Maura, Antonio de la Torre, Jessica Marais and newcomer Michael Crisafulli as the lead.

Due to make its world premiere at October’s Adelaide Film Festival, Chasing Wonders follows a 12 year old, whose sense of adventure and imagination runs wild, fueled by his maternal grandfather’s (Olmos) encouragement to journey to the magical Emu Plains. Against his father’s wishes, Savino takes off on an adventure of a lifetime and discovers that learning about life and living life are two very different things.

The drama marks the debut feature for director Hilton Nathanson, who produced with Anna Vincent, Stewart Le Marechal, Anna Mohr-Pietsch, and Louise Nathanson. Jonny Persey and Timothy White are the executive producers. Backers include Rattle and Hum Films and the South Australian Film Corporation.

The rights deal was negotiated by Arclight head of Australian operations and worldwide acquisitions Michelle Crumm with Vincent on behalf of the producers.

“We are proud to present Chasing Wonders to our buyers at virtual TIFF. The film’s brilliant screenplay from the sensational Judy Morris is a visual delight elevated by the impressive star-studded international cast whose performances bring this unique coming-of-age story to life. The film delivers an uplifting message of empathy, hope, and encouragement, that we so desperately need today. It’s a heartwarming family film that our partners will love,” said Arclight chairman Hamilton.

Arclight Films’ current slate of films also include horror-thriller Bloody Hell; cult thriller The Color Rose by Courtney Paige; The King’s Daughter, Butte; Tomiris w; Twist starring Michael Caine; Here Are the Young Men; Heavens: The Boy and His Robot; Possessor; and the true-life prison break story, Escape from Pretoria.

