Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse acting school and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway theater company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for over 35 years. It is the only conservatory in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique – as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. Atlantic provides students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond its doors. From Full-Time, Evening and Global Virtual Conservatories to Summer Intensives and Virtual Part-Time classes, Atlantic has a training program for you.



In the wake of Covid-19, Atlantic Acting School has made its popular Spring Comprehensive (May 24 – June 25) and Summer Intensive (July 6 – August 6) programs accessible via remote learning. These ambitious and deeply rewarding courses fully immerse students in Atlantic’s signature technique and collaborative approach to storytelling. Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment. These skills are brought together in a performance of the material.

Courses include: Script Analysis, Moment Lab and Performance Technique, plus Voice, Speech, Movement, and Improvisation.

Atlantic’s summer alumni include Heath Ledger Scholarship award winner Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), and Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”). Are you next?



