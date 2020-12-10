Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Stateless, Love on The Spectrum and The New Legends of Monkey proved the most popular Australian titles on Netflix this year, both locally and globally.

Aunty Donna’s sketch comedy was particularly notable for spending almost two weeks in the Australian top ten while also trending in the US following its release in November.

However, it was the story of an American in the French capital that was crowned the most popular comedy series for the year, with Emily in Paris fulfilling the travel void for Australians in lockdown.

Other patterns to come out of the viewing data, taken from January until the end of November, include a rise in the popularity of Korean content in Australia, with shows such as Kingdom S2, The King: Eternal Monarch, and it’s Okay to Not Be Okay contributing to a doubling of viewing hours year-on-year for titles from the country.

There was a similar spike in the popularity of anime, with viewing times more than doubling in Australia from 2019.

This is consistent with Netflix data for the US market, where K-drama viewing almost tripled and anime was up more than 100 per cent.

Among the other strong performers in Australia were nostalgic shows such as The Queen’s Gambit (most popular drama series), Cobra Kai (most popular action series), and The Umbrella Academy.

Cross-cultural content also proved to be a worthwhile escape for Australian audiences, with non-English content experiencing a 60 per cent year-on-year increase in viewing hours compared to 2019, driven by The Platform (Spain), Barbarians (Germany), and Money Heist (Spain).

In the US, viewing of foreign language titles was up over 50 per cent this year (compared to 2019), with The Platform (Spain), Barbarians (Germany), and Rogue City (France) proving the most popular.

Netflix Australia’s most popular titles for 2020:

Action

Movie: Extraction

TV Series: Cobra Kai

Comedy

Movie: Holidate

TV Series: Emily in Paris

Docos

Movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door

TV Series: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Drama

Movie: Enola Holmes

TV Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Horror

Movie: It Chapter Two

TV Series: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Kids

Movie: Pokémon Detective Pikachu

TV Series: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous S1

Reality

TV Series: Too Hot to Handle

Romance

Movie: The Kissing Booth 2

TV Series: Dash & Lily

Thrillers

Movie: Spenser Confidential

TV Series: The Sinner: Jamie