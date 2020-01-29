Ausfilm seeks director of US production

Ausfilm has advertised the position of director of US production to succeed Michelle Sandoval, who left at the end of last year to join Technicolor/Mill Film after nearly 11 years in the role.

Reporting to Erin Stam, Ausfilm’s recently appointed executive VP, international production, the appointee will work closely with director of operations Vivien Flitton to build and maintain relationships with US and international clients, Ausfilm members and Australian talent to attract film, TV and post, digital and visual effects production to Australia.

Among the duties are the planning of and supporting Flitton in staging events in Los Angeles including Ausfilm Week, Partner with Australia and AFCI Locations Expo, and supporting Stam in developing partnership opportunities for Australian filmmaking talent through Ausfilm’s B2B Connect program.

The selection criteria include having an understanding of the Australian and North American film and TV industries across development, production and post-production as well as knowledge of present and future industry trends and superior organisational skills.

The deadline for applications is February 21. For more information or to apply go here.

