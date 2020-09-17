Australia in the spotlight at IFP Week 2020

‘I Am Mother’.

Australia’s production incentives and Indigenous storytelling will be showcased at this year’s virtual IFP Week in New York, thanks to the Australian International Screen Forum and Screen Australia.

Running September 20-24, the event will feature two panels with an Aussie focus, while two local projects have also been selected for the No Borders International Co-Production Market.

In a session moderated by Jenny Cooney, writers Steven McGregor (Sweet Country) and Kodie Bedford (Mystery Road) will discuss the importance of Indigenous Australians telling their own stories, and taking those projects to a global audience.

Separately, director Grant Sputore and producer Kelvin Munro will break down how they leveraged South Australia’s production incentives and facilities to produce sci-fi I Am Mother, to which Netflix ultimately snapped up the worldwide rights. The discussion will be designed for international filmmakers interested in working with Australians to make indie content that is commercially viable and COVID-safe.

The projects selected for the co-pro market are:

Days of Fire (Spotlight on Documentaries)

Written, directed and produced by Amiel Courtin-Wilson, produced by Alice Jamieson-Dowd and John Baker, and executive produced by Sophie Hyde and Michael McMahon. Bob has scheduled his own death in eight days, and he must make peace with his family, the love of his life and himself.

Digger (Narrative Features)

Written and directed by Dave Wade, produced by Alexandra Blue, and executive produced by Marian MacGowan. Residents of a small outback town celebrate and embrace a mysterious stranger who is digging a hole in the middle of the desert.

The Australian Screen Foundation executive director Michael Kelleher said: “As the main US film industry body based in New York, IFP has been a founding partner of the Australian Screen Forum at Lincoln Center and it makes sense that we build on that relationship by participating in IFP Week 2020.

“Now that the world has gone virtual, this event is expected to see more major decision industry makers participate than ever, not just from the US but Europe as well, resulting in a significant opportunity to showcase the Australian industry, especially when it comes to indie features and documentaries. “

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason, said “I’m thrilled to partner with the Australian International Screen Forum to shine a spotlight on both our incredible creative teams and authentic storytelling, with panels dedicated to Indigenous filmmakers, and Indie Film production. These events will showcase the strong calibre of talent we have in Australia.

I hope the Australian contingency participating take full advantage of the unique opportunities that this event presents to connect virtually, and continue to develop and strengthen their relationships with key executives in international markets.”

.