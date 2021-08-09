After lengthy legal delays, Roadshow Rough DIamond’s Australian Gangster will soon premiere on Seven and 7plus.

Inspired by true events, the drama follows Sydney’s world of crime and gangland wars, told through the lens of writer/director Gregor Jordan.

Growing up in an organised crime family, Pasquale “Pas” Barbaro (Alexander Bertrand) never had a shot at anything resembling a normal life. He is released from jail, but not before making an enemy of fellow inmate and Brothers For Life member, Mohammed “Little Crazy” Hamzy (Rahel Romahn). A newly freed Barbaro is not concerned about playing it safe or hiding in the shadows. He is, however, concerned about looking good on Instagram.

Fadia Abboud directs alongside Jordan, with the series produced by John Edwards, Dan Edwards and Seven head of drama Julie McGauran.