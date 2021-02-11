Australians in Film (AiF) has welcomed several new board members as it works to provide professional development opportunities for its members and industry partners during the pandemic.

The recent additions include Toby Borg, head of the global client strategy division at CAA; director Unjoo Moon (I Am Woman); Penny Smallacombe, head of Indigenous, Screen Australia; Bec Smith, partner at UTA; and Richard Weinberg, CEO Terrace Tower Group and a partner in Material Pictures, Iconic Images, 8 Angel (part of the 8VC group) and KarlinBerg Entertainment.

They join AiF chair Simonne Overend, EQ Media’s vice president of scripted television for the US; deputy chair Emma Cooper, producer of Penguin Bloom; Rob Marsala, talent manager at Atlas Artists; Eden Gaha, CEO of content production company Mother Media Group; and Karen Robson, partner in the US law firm of Pryor Cashman LLP.

Overend says the AiF Board will navigate the organisation to the next stage in its commitment to offering exclusive and tailored strategic professional development opportunities.

“Over the past few years, AiF has a proven and effective track record in creating career-changing pathways for Australian screen talent in Hollywood and the international screen industry,” she says.

“These exceptional new board members will add their own unique experience and industry contacts to AiF’s mission.”

The LA-based non-profit has been able to deliver more than 90 online events since last March.