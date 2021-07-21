Australia’s Sexiest Tradie, a mockumentary series created, written and directed by Rick Donald is coming soon to 7mate.

When local radio station, Heat FM, has seven days to find ‘Australia’s Sexiest Tradie’, Bogan plumber Frankie Wood (Donald) will go to any length to win and make his heartless father proud

As a finalist, Frankie finally has his moment in the spotlight with a documentary crew following his every move. But as the days pass, Frankie’s portrayal of his perfect life starts to show cracks. Will Frankie be crowned ‘Australia’s Sexiest Tradie’? Or will his desperate attempt to impress his father backfire and turn him into the joke of a nation?