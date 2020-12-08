Ben Lawrence and Beatrix Christian’s Hearts and Bones was named best original feature film screenplay at the Australian Writers’ Guild’s annual AWGIE Awards yesterday evening, while Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps took home the adaptation prize for Penguin Bloom.
Two of 2019’s top dramas, The Hunting, written by Niki Aken and Matthew Cormack, and Total Control (Episode 3), by Pip Karmel, were recognised in the television categories, while The Heights, lauded for its depiction of contemporary Australia, won Peter Mattessi the AWGIE in the television serial category, ending a run of 16-straight years for Neighbours and Home and Away.
Playwright Suzie Miller’s critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie took out the evening’s highest honours, winning the 2020 Major Award, the David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre, and in the stage category.
The one-woman play holds a mirror up to the Australian legal system, exposing its failures towards women in rape, sexual assault or harassment cases.
It is the second year in a row that a female playwright has received both the Major Award and the David Williamson Prize.
Erica Glynn took home the AWGIE for children’s P programming for Little J and Big Cuz, while Magda Wozniak won in the C category for Mustangs FC.
Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola won the comedy (situation or narrative) trophy for episode five of the fourth season of Rosehaven. Anna Barnes’ virtual comedy Content won the web series AWGIE, while Antony Webb’s Carmentis was named best short.
In documentary, Gregory Read’s jetpack tale Own The Sky won the public broadcast/exhibition category, while Christopher Burke with Distan Bach’s I Am A Hazard won in the community, educational or training category.
Thomas Duncan-Watt received his second consecutive animation award for Space Nova: ‘Ghost Station’ .
In his address, AWG President Shane Brennan commented on the year that was while pressing the importance of government and regulatory support for Australian writers as “critical for the future survival of our industry”.
His speech ended on a note of hope for a brighter and safer 2021, and for screen and stage writers to have the opportunity to continue to tell their stories and take them to the world.
Hosted by actor, writer, and comedian Bjorn Stewart, the awards were held online due to restrictions.
Presenters included Hugo Weaving, Wayne Blair, Marta Dusseldorp, Tony McNamara, Shane Brennan, David Williamson, Tony Ayres, Kodie Bedford, Benjamin Law, Michelle Law, Alison Bell, John Leary, and Bradley Slabe.
The Major Award is presented to the writer of the work deemed the most excellent out of all the AWGIE Award category winners.
The David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Australian Theatre is worth $100,000, with $20,000 of the prize awarded to the playwright of the winning theatre script, and $80,000 of the prize going to the theatre company that commissioned and developed it for the stage (this year, Griffin Theatre Company), with the express purpose of the prize money being used to commission, develop and program a new Australian work.
See the full list of winners below:
MAJOR AWARD
Prima Facie – Suzie Miller
DAVID WILLIAMSON PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE IN WRITING FOR AUSTRALIAN THEATRE
Prima Facie – Suzie Miller
FEATURE FILM – ORIGINAL
Hearts and Bones – Ben Lawrence with Beatrix Christian
FEATURE FILM – ADAPTATION
Penguin Bloom – Shaun Grant with Harry Cripps
SHORT FILM
Carmentis – Antony Webb
DOCUMENTARY – PUBLIC BROADCAST (INCLUDING VOD) OR EXHIBITION
Own the Sky – Gregory Read
DOCUMENTARY – COMMUNITY, EDUCATIONAL AND TRAINING (OR OTHERWISE COMMISSIONED TO A SPECIFIC BRIEF)
I Am A Hazard – Christopher Burke with Distan Bach
TELEVISION – SERIAL
The Heights: Season 2, Episode 7 – Peter Mattessi
TELEVISION – SERIES OR MINISERIES OF MORE THAN 4 HOURS DURATION, INCLUDING ORIGINAL AND ADAPTED WORKS
Total Control: Episode 3 – Pip Karmel
TELEVISION – TELEMOVIE OR MINISERIES OF 4 HOURS OR LESS DURATION, INCLUDING ORIGINAL AND ADAPTED WORKS
The Hunting – Matthew Cormack and Niki Aken
CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘P’ CLASSIFICATION (PRESCHOOL – UNDER 5 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED
Little J & Big Cuz: Season 2, ‘Goodbye Swooper’ – Erica Glynn
CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘C’ CLASSIFICATION (CHILDREN’S – 5–14 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED
Mustangs FC: Season 3, ‘Mustangs Forever and Ever’ – Magda Wozniak
COMEDY – SITUATION OR NARRATIVE
Rosehaven: Season 4, Episode 5 – Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola
COMEDY – SKETCH OR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT
The Feed: ‘Anger For Women’, ‘Chloe Shorten’s Husband’, ‘Social Media Cops’, ‘Scotophile’ and ‘Bushfire Press Release’ – Victoria Zerbst with Michael Hing, Cameron James, Alex Lee and Jenna Owen
7.30: Season 2 – Mark Humphries and Evan Williams
AUDIO
Ghosthunter – Ben Lawrence with Jess Bineth
STAGE
Prima Facie – Suzie Miller
COMMUNITY AND YOUTH THEATRE
A Hymn to the Hateful – Finegan Kruckemeyer
THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
Cusp – Mary Anne Butler
MUSIC THEATRE
Fangirls – Yve Blake
ANIMATION
Space Nova: ‘Ghost Station’ – Thomas Duncan-Watt
WEB SERIES AND OTHER NON-BROADCAST/NON-‘SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO ON DEMAND’ TV SHORT WORKS
Content – Anna Barnes