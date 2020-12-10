Writer-director Alies Sluiter’s short film Ayaan took home five awards at the recent South Australian Screen Awards (SASA), including the grand jury prize and best drama.

Produced Meng Xiong and Elspeth Trautwei, Ayaan tells the story of an escaped asylum seeker and her baby, who encounter an Aboriginal man on a rural Australian beach, and must decide whether to trust him or attempt the 400km journey to the nearest city, on foot and alone.

The film also notched Best Screenplay, as well as the awards for Best Male performance for Trevor Jamieson and Best Female Performance for Babetida Sadjo.

Ayaan was also recently recognised with Adelaide Film Festival’s short film audience award, and Sluiter won Best Direction in Student Film at the ADG Awards.

The annual SASA ceremony, hosted by Mercury CX, recognises outstanding talent in emerging SA storytellers and craft professionals. This year, the event was held virtually for the first time in 22 years.

Other celebrated films on the night included 37 Things, which saw Zane Roach pick up the best director award, with its other prizes including best music composition, sound design and production design.

Simon Williams and Brendon Skinner’s internationally co-produced doco Ice Ball received the Independent Art Foundation Emerging Producer Award, in addition to the best editing gong. The project follows legendary polar explorer Will Steger, as he inspires a community by preserving the forgotten craft of ice harvesting.

Best Documentary was won by Dusty Feet Mob -This Story’s True for producers Carl Kuddell and Jennifer Lyons-Reid and co-directors Johanis Lyons-Reid and Paul Tanner,

Comedy Down To Earth was recognised in the cinematography and hair and make up categories, while overall best comedy went to Goodbye Stranger from writer/director Conor McCarron.

Emma Hough Hobbs was presented with the Carclew Young Filmmaker Award.

In congratulating the winners following the ceremony, Mercury CX CEO Karena Slaninka noted the particular challenges faced by filmmakers this year.

“It’s been a very difficult year for productions and we celebrate the resilience and achievements of the winners and the industry at large.”

Next years awards will follow a similar timeline for 2020, with the call for entries and award ceremony pushed back.

“Next year the South Australian Screen Awards will be back bigger and better than ever. The quality of emerging talent is a testament to the screen culture in South Australia and we are proud to support that at Mercury CX,” Slaninka said.

Full list of winners:

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Sponsored by South Australian Film Corporation

Ayaan

Producers: Meng Xiong & Elspeth Trautwein, Writer/Director: Alies Sluiter

GENRE CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA

Sponsored by AAA Talent and Adelaide Film Festival

Ayaan

Producers: Meng Xiong & Elspeth Trautwein, Writer/Director: Alies Sluiter

BEST COMEDY

Sponsored by KOJO

Goodbye Stranger

Producer: Morgan Wright, Writer/Director: Conor McCarron

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Sponsored by Australian International Documentary Conference

Dusty Feet Mob – This Story’s True

Producers: Carl Kuddell & Jennifer Lyons-Reid, Directors: Johanis Lyons-Reid & Paul Tanner

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Sponsored by Music SA

Divebar Youth – Carbon Dioxide

Producer: Lewis Kennedy, Director: Nicholas Muecke

BEST GAME

Sponsored by Flinders University

Wild Life: Puzzle Story

by Mighty Kingdom

BEST WEB SERIES

Sponsored by Department for Innovation and Skills

Broadcast Radio Australia

Series Producer: Kristen Hamill

BEST STUDENT PRODUCTION

Sponsored by Australian Writers Guild and Mercury CX

A-Mos

Writer/Producer/Director: Fraser Whitehead

CRAFT CATEGORIES

BEST SCREENPLAY

Sponsored by Australian Writers Guild and Adelaide Film Festival

Alies Sluiter – Ayaan

BEST DIRECTING

Sponsored by Hendon Studios and Adelaide Film Festival

Zane Roach – 37 Things

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sponsored by Pro AV Solutions

Maxx Corkindale – Down to Earth

BEST EDITING

Sponsored by Artisan Post Group

David Scarborough – Ice Ball

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Sponsored by Heesom Casting

Trevor Jamieson – Ayaan

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Sponsored by Heesom Casting

Babetida Sadjo – Ayaan

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Sponsored by State Theatre Company

Marc “Pop” Allen – 37 Things

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Sponsored by Rowe Trading Co (Australian distributors for Smooth-On)

Leigh Madden & Ania Soltys – Down to Earth

BEST COSTUME

Sponsored by Mercury CX

James Roper & Amy Goddard – While the Billy Boils

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Sponsored by Best FX

Duncan Campbell – 37 Things

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION

Sponsored by Derringers Music

Leigh Marsh & Benjamin Speed – 37 Things

CARCLEW YOUNG FILMMAKER AWARD

Sponsored by Carclew

Emma Hough Hobbs

INDEPENDENT ART FOUNDATION EMERGING PRODUCER AWARD

Sponsored by Independent Art Foundation

Simon Williams and Brendon Skinner

An encore screening of the ceremony will be shown by Adelaide’s Channel 44 on January 3 8:30pm.