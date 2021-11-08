In Netflix’s animated feature Back to the Outback, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs.

Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel La Torraca).

Back to the Outback is directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, and also features the voices of Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Power, and Jacki Weaver.

US-based Daniela Mazzucato produces, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and Greg Lessans, of Weed Road Pictures EPs.

The film will premiere in select cinemas December 2, before premiering on Netflix on December 10.