A renewed focus on natural history programming has led WildBear Entertainment to appoint wildlife biologist and writer, producer and director Dr Chadden Hunter as an executive producer.

Hunter has previously worked for the BBC as a producer, director and writer on Seven Worlds, One Planet, and Planet Earth 2, as a series producer on Wild Arabia, and as a principal director on Frozen Planet.

His credits also include National Geographic programs Hunter & Hunted and Cliffhangers, both of which he presented.

Overall, his projects have won 12 Emmy Awards and eight BAFTAs.

In his new role, Hunter will be working with the Wildbear team to deepen its slate of natural history content and films, secure new commissions, and run productions.

He said he was excited to start the next chapter of his career with the company.

“I’ve been a fan of [WildBear’s] work for years and it’s great to be back on home turf in Australia,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in with the team to enhance WildBear’s natural history output still further. We’ll be working on ambitious new programs for new outlets, to be enjoyed by audiences all over the world.”

WildBear’s recent titles include Bushfire Animal Rescue for PBS Nature, ZDF/ARTE and SBS and Dino Bird for National Geographic and ZDFE.

The company was also part of the team behind Sally Aitken’s Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story, which was officially selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition and has since been acquired by National Geographic Documentary Films

WildBear CEO Michael Tear said Hunter’s appointment brought international experience across different levels of production.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chadden to the team,” he said.

“His appointment not only gives us an additional resource to capitalise on this current demand but also, more importantly, he brings extraordinary expertise from working all over the world at every stage of the creative process, from operating cameras to directing, producing, and presenting.

“Chadden’s enviable production credits are underpinned by impressive academic qualifications in zoology and ecology.”