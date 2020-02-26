BBC buys Hoodlum’s ‘Five Bedrooms’

‘Five Bedrooms.’

BBC One has acquired both series of Hoodlum Entertainment/Network 10’s Five Bedrooms from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

It’s the second major deal for the Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett-created relationships dramedy, which launches in the US on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock in April.

The first series will premiere on BBC’s main channel in a daytime slot soon.

Now shooting, the second season again stars Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan, with Andy Walker as series producer.

The new faces are Daniel Lapaine as Joseph, brother of Peacocke’s Ben, and Josh McKenzie as Xavier, a potential love interest for Joseph’s Harry. Screen Australia and Film Victoria are co-funding with 10.

Directors Fadia Abboud and Shirley Barrett joined set-up director Peter Templeman. Emerging writer Xavier Coy is the new addition to the writing team alongside Lucas, Bartlett and Mithila Gupta.

