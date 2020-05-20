BBC Scotland orders ‘Scottish Vets Down Under’ from WildBear Entertainment

‘Scottish Vets Down Under’.

BBC Scotland has commissioned WildBear Entertainment obs-doc Scottish Vets Down Under, with the 12 x 30 series also due to air on the ABC.

Advertisement

Fronting the ‘fish-out-of-water’ take on vet and animal rescue shows are best friends and vets Dr Chris Allison and Dr Mike Whiteford, who have traded in their homeland of Scotland for Victoria’s Bendigo.

The series follows them as they help local pets, farm animals and a range native wildlife that they would have never encountered at home. It will also introduce the vets and nurses who work in their team at Bendigo Animal Hospital. Dr Mike is an expert equine vet also working out of Bendigo Equine Hospital.

Scottish Vets Down Under will premiere on BBC Scotland on May 25. WildBear Entertainment partner Wild Thring Media will be representing the series for sale internationally.

WildBear Entertainment’s Veronica Fury, EP, says: “We are very proud of Scottish Vets Down Under and have loved working on a series that has such huge amounts of heart and humour in every episode. These wonderful best-friend vets, undertaking day-to-day cases – anything from check-ups to major surgeries – would have made for engaging and addictive television on its own. However, when you add in animals that the vets have never encountered, a new environment that they are still getting to know, and the wide range of adventures they undertake in their down time – everything from gold-hunting to flying lessons – it adds a fresh new narrative layer to this popular genre.”

Steve Allen from BBC Scotland says: “Dr Chris and Dr Mike’s love of animals is at the centre of this warm-hearted vets series. Their deep friendship, and infectious charm, shine through as we follow them on their Australian adventure. I’m confident they will prove to be a big hit with our viewers.”

Edwina Thring from Wild Thring Media adds: “Vet and pet shows remain immensely popular with broadcasters around the globe, so we confident that Scottish Vets Down Under will be in great demand. The Australian backdrop naturally offers a rich seam of both familiar and unusual animals, which in itself is appealing, and the fish-out-of-water angle gives this series an added edge. With its interesting content, emotional warmth and likeable characters, I could see this series working well in family, daytime or primetime slots.”

.