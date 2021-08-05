Production and distribution company Arcadia Films is set to expand with two new appointments to its management team in Bec Janek and Anna Dadic.

The duo will steer the company with founding partners, producer Lisa Shaunessy and head of distribution Alexandra Burke.

Janek will be Arcadia’s head of production, having already worked as a co-producer on its sci-fi 2067 and line producer for upcoming film Sissy. A former executive at Russell Crowe’s SSM, her credits also include the Cannes-selected short film, Dots.

Of her new role, she said: “I have known Lisa and Alex for many years and I’m excited to join this dynamic and creative company in this role to advance their bold and exciting production output.”

A former theatrical agent at HLA, Dadic will be head of development, managing the current feature slate and expanding slate of scripted television.

Already underway in development under Dadic is the sci-fi series The Immaculate Void, adapted from the sci-fi novel of the same name by Brian Hodge and LGBTQIA+ World War II romantic comedy series While the Men Are Away, co-created by Monica Zanetti. Other key series in development include comedy Minority Report created by Mithila Gupta and Sleena Wilson.

On the features slate are Brooke Goldfinch’s cosmetic industry thriller Splitters, with Truant Pictures and Grumpy Originals, and Dave Wade’s (Welcome to Iron Knob) feature debut, horror comedy Pocketknife.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with a company of women whose determination and ambition I admire so much, and to foster a prolific and distinctive slate of work,” Dadic says.

Arcadia’s recent feature productions include Seth Larney’s 2067, acquired locally by Netflix, where it broke ranking records, and upcoming horror satire Sissy, starring The Bold Type’s Aisha Dee, now in post-production.

In distribution, its upcoming slate includes Dasha Nekrasova’s The Scary of Sixty-First, Danielle Arbid’s 2020 Cannes competition title Simple Passion, Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, and Arcadia’s own Sissy.

In a joint statement, Shaunessy and Burke said: “Bec and Anna bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team that expand Arcadia’s capacity to grow our slate of unique projects and boost our ability to back new and bold creative voices. We are thrilled to welcome them both to the team.”