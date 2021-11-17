Documentary Beyond the Wasteland examines the examines the influence of the Mad Max films on contemporary culture.

Shot across Australia, the US, Italy, France, Japan, and Germany, director/producer Eddie Beyrouthy and producer Phil Lambert of The Picture Lot have travelled in search of the ultimate Mad Max fans and explore the level of obsession these true believers have, from costumes to cars to entire lifestyles.

Beyond the Wasteland will have its world premiere February 5 at Village Cinemas Coburg Drive-In in Melbourne via Umbrella Entertainment in association Monster Fest Presents.

The film will then travel around Australia in a series of special fan-based event screenings that will feature Q&As with cast and crew from both the documentary and the original films, along with Mad Max-inspired vehicles and cosplayers.