Presented by comedian Christiaan Van Vuuren and directed by Craig Reucassel, Big Deal takes a look at Australia’s billion-dollar political lobbying industry. For every federal politician, there’s millions of dollars devoted just to swinging their opinion, or their vote.

The two-part factual series Big Deal premieres on the ABC October 19 following its theatrical run via Madman Entertainment, with both episodes instantly available to binge on ABC iview.

In the series, Christiaan meets with a range of politicians, journalists, and experts, such as Malcolm Turnbull, Jason Falinski, Sam Dastyari, Scott Ryan, Kate McClymont, Dr Andrew Leigh, Helen Haines, Jacqui Lambie, Katharine Murphy, Linda Burney, and Zali Steggall, to ask, ‘Is Australia’s democracy for sale?’

Big Deal is produced by Aline Jacques, and executive produced by Jen Peedom, Bridget Callow-Wright, Jason Burrows, Malinda Wink and Paul Wiegard. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.