Arts and social change organisation Big hART is developing a documentary project with domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty, titled All of Us, set to follow the making of a stage show of the same name that sees both Batty and young women share their stories.

Already supported by Screen Tasmania, the doc extends upon Big hART’s family violence prevention initiative Project O, which works with teenage girls in regional, remote or high needs communities around Australia. Batty has been involved with Project O for four years.

The film will follow both the work of the initiative and the making of a new theatre work, expected to tour nationally, that combines Batty’s story with that of these young women.

Directing the film is Big hART CEO Scott Rankin, who will write with Batty. Producing is Sophia Marinos, with development producer Angela Prior. Nicky Akehurst is the DOP, and Sally Biasiutti the editor.

“We are thrilled to begin the development of All of Us, thanks to the support of Screen Tasmania”, said Big hART associate director and director of Project O Genevieve Dugard.

“Rosie Batty’s story and that of young women from Project O is a story of hope and demonstrates family violence prevention takes a whole-of-community approach.”

Big HART’s most recent film was Namatjira, which premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival, toured film festivals and screen festivals across the country, and screened on ABC TV. The film was key in helping Albert Namatjira’s family regain copyright at the end of 2017, following hundreds of film screenings and much media attention.