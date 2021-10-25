Screenworks, the national not-for-profit organisation that provides industry and talent development programs and networking for people living in regional Australia, has attracted some of the industry’s biggest names for its annual fundraiser.

Top Row: Amanda Duthie, Cate Shortland, Tony Ayres, Paul Weigard, Sophia Zachariou, Sally Caplan Middle Row: Que Minh Luu, Nathan Mayfiel, Sally Riley, Daina Reid, Alastair McKinnon Bottom Row: Nash Edgerton, Jodi Matterson, Kylie Washington, Vanessa Alexander, Lana Greenhalgh

Each year, Screenworks runs a series of raffles to raise funds that directly support its programs and initiatives that are delivered across the country. After successfully raffling a selection of 1-on-1 consultations with industry executives last year, the organisation is doing it again this year to support the career pathways of emerging practitioners across Australia.

Screenworks has secured a range of prominent professionals working in the Australian screen industry, including Clickbait and Fires co-creator Tony Ayres, ABC head of scripted production Sally Riley, Screen Australia’s Head of Content Sally Caplan, Black Widow director Cate Shortland and Que Minh Luu, Director of Content (ANZ) at Netflix. All have generously donated 30 minutes of their time to undertake a “1-on-1” Zoom consultation meeting to discuss career and/or project advice with one prize winner each.

There are separate raffles for each individual who has donated their time – this means it’s possible to purchase tickets for multiple consultations (i.e. multiple raffles) based on the industry professionals ticket-buyers are most interested in meeting with. Winners will be drawn for these incredible opportunities on Nov 19th, Nov 26th and Dec 3rd.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said, “We’re delighted to have so many high-calibre professionals in our raffle line-up this year. Not only are they all offering up their valuable time to those lucky enough to win a consultation, but their participation means that the money raised will enable us to continue our work supporting creatives across regional Australia.”

There will also be an opportunity to purchase tickets for a separate Jumbo Prize Pool, with a range of prizes from AFTRS, Adobe Creative Cloud, Netflix, Sydney Film Festival, Inside Film Magazine, TAG Travel Group and more. The Jumbo Raffle will be drawn on Dec 10th.

Take part in Screenworks’ annual raffle for your chance to win some fantastic prizes and opportunities: https://screenworks.com.au/about/screenworks-annual-fundraising-raffle/

Screenworks is a non-profit registered charity based in Northern NSW that supports and services the screen industry across regional Australia by providing industry and professional development, networking initiatives, opportunities and services for screen content creators and workers.

Contact: Helen Nash, Communications Coordinator

Phone: 02 6681 1188 Email: [email protected]