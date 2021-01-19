Three women embark on a mission to find out why an increasing number of women are emerging from their births physically and emotionally traumatised. Their discoveries expose the truth and lead them to join the birth revolution and forge a movement that hopes to change the face of maternity care in Australia and across the developed world.

Written, produced and directed by first-time filmmakers, Zoe Naylor, Jo Hunter and Jerusha Sutton, Birth Time: the documentary will premiere February 11 to March 9, with special screenings followed by panel discussions with the Birth Time team.

11 February, 7pm, Event Cinemas George St SYDNEY

12 February, 8pm, Palace Cinemas CANBERRA

15 February, 7pm, Event Cinemas George St SYDNEY

16 February,8pm, Village Cinemas GEELONG

17 February, 7pm, Hoyts Cinemas MELBOURNE CENTRAL

18 February, 8pm, Capri Theatre ADELAIDE

22 February, 6.30pm, Luna Palace Windsor PERTH

28 February, 6.30pm, Majestic Cinemas Nambour SUNSHINE COAST

1 March, 8pm, New Farm Cinemas BRISBANE

3 March, 8pm, Palace Cinemas BYRON BAY

4 March, 8pm, Event Cinemas Kotara NEWCASTLE

9 March, 7pm, Mount Vic Flicks BLUE MOUNTAINS



From March 10, general admission screenings are scheduled around the country. The team then also invites people to host their own ‘on demand’ screenings.



More information, birthtime.world/