Nicole Kidman. (Photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

Nicole Kidman will star in and executive produce Things I Know To Be True for Amazon Studios, based on the play by Andrew Bovell.

Producing alongside Kidman’s Blossom Films banner is Matchbox Pictures, in association with Jan Chapman Films.



Things I Know To Be True is about enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, following Bob and Fran Price (Kidman) as they watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives.

Bovell is adapting his own work, and will also serve as an EP with Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom, Matchbox’s Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon, and Jan Chapman.

“Thing I Know To Be True is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

“We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom.”

Kidman said: “I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell.

“I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

Matchbox MD McKinnon said: “Our driving force at Matchbox is to tell stories for a global audience rooted in the richness of Australian talent.



“It is thrilling to be in partnership with Nicole Kidman and the Blossom team alongside the combined creative forces of Andrew Bovell, Amanda Higgs and Jan Chapman. Together with the support of Amazon Studios, we know that we have something very special.”



Where Things I Know To Be True is likely to shoot is yet to be announced.

Blossom Films, together with Made Up Stories, is behind Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, currently shooting in Byron Bay. Based on the Liane Moriarty novel, it stars Kidman, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten.

Blossom Films has a first look deal with Amazon, for whom it is also developing the TV adaptation of Janelle Brown’s Pretty Things, with Reed Morano attached to direct, and is in pre-production on the TV adaptation of Janice Lee’s The Expatriates, with Lulu Wang to direct.