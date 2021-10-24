The third season of Australia’s no. 1 children’s program, Ludo Studio’s Bluey, premieres on November 22 on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

Bluey, the loveable and inexhaustible little six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, Mum Chilli, Dad Bandit, and little sister Bingo are back with more endearing and elaborate games and adventures that are set to take Australian families by storm.

Lending their voices to characters this series are Myf Warhurst, Megan Washington, Leigh Sales, Sam Simmons, Sean Choolburra, and singer/songwriter Darren Hanlon, as well as returning cast Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack.

Bluey is created by showrunner Joe Brumm, executive produced by Ludo’s Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson and produced by Sam Moor. Supervising director is Richard Jeffrey. ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty and BBC Studios director of children’s content Henrietta Hurford-Jones also executive produce.

Principal production investment from BBC Studios, in association with the ABC and Screen Australia. Post-production was completed in Queensland with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.