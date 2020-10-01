‘Bluey’ to return for a third season

A third season of Australia’s most popular children’s series, ABC/Ludo Studio’s Bluey, is set to commence production in Brisbane later this year.

Major production investment in the third instalment comes via BBC Studios, in association with the ABC and Screen Australia, and all post-production also will take place in Queensland thanks to support from Screen Queensland.

The first two seasons of the show, created by Joe Brumm and which follow a Blue Heeler family, sold to Disney globally, and the first earnt an International Kids Emmy back in April.

Bluey is the most watched show in ABC iview history, and last year topped the TV ratings as the most watched time-shifted show in Australia.

Ludo Studio EP Charlie Aspinwall said: “We’re so happy to be given this opportunity to make a third series of Bluey and look forward to working once again with the incredibly talented and hardworking team on brand new episodes, led by our brilliant show creator Joe Brumm.”

ABC’s head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said: “We are excited to confirm that more Bluey is on its way! As we roll out this new season with heart-warming and hilarious new episodes, the excellent Ludo team will be hard at work again making series 3. Thank you to all Australians young and old who have loved Bluey as much as we do.”

New episodes from season two will begin airing on the ABC October 26.

