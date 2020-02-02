Bonnie Ferguson to star in Alex Proyas’ short film as his studio opens

Bonnie Ferguson (Photo credit: Alex Proyas).

Bonnie Ferguson will play the lead in a short film from Alex Proyas, the first to shoot in his new self-contained studio in Sydney.

The working title is Mask of the Evil Apparition, it will shoot for three or four days late this month and premiere on the filmmaker’s YouTube channel Mystery Clock Cinema.

“It has all the attributes you’d expect from one of my madcap adventures,” Proyas said on his Facebook page.

“We shall be exploring virtual environments to create a dreamlike reality; a completely independent production, which points to the future of independent filmmaking. The techniques we discover with this short shall be used for full theatrical feature film production in due course.”

Bonnie plays the dual role of a character named Olivia who, she says, “is not as she seems.”

Proyas is seeking crew including production manager, runner, sound recordist, set dresser, stand-by props, make-up (specialising in gore effects) and costume. The pay, he said, will be “sketchy at best or non-existent.”

Ferguson is continuing her collaboration with Proyas after appearing in his short Phobos and a photographic exhibition.

Last year she landed her first feature lead role in Giovanna Mercuri’s dramedy Just Ruby after playing a supporting role in Moon Rock for Monday, a coming-of-age road movie from first-time writer-director Kurt Martin.

As IF reported, the director of The Crow, I, Robot and Gods Of Egypt is building the studio to house his own productions and those from other producers.

Last month Proyas signed with the Gersh agency after previously being repped by ICM.

He aims to start shooting The New Country, a time travel/rock’n’roll musical set in a desert in 1982 starring Guy Pearce later this year.

