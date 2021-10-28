Claudia Karvan embarks on a literary adventure to explore the stories that have shaped the nation’s identity in Books That Made Us – a three-part documentary from Blackfella Films premiering on November 23 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

In the series, Karvan meets Richard Flanagan, Alexis Wright, Helen Garner, Tim Winton, David Malouf, Kate Grenville, Christos Tsiolkas, Thomas Keneally, Liane Moriarty, Trent Dalton, Kim Scott, and Melissa Lucashenko. She discovers the stories behind the stories, the workings of the writers’ imaginations and their motivation to write novels that have been shaped by Australia and, in turn, shaped the country.

Series producer and writer is Jacob Hickey, with producer Darren Dale. The ABC executive producer is Kalita Corrigan.

Developed and produced in association with the ABC, production funding from Screen Australia and produced with the assistance of Film Victoria.