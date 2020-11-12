Brazen Hussies reveals a revolutionary chapter in Australian history, the Women’s Liberation Movement (1965-1975). Directed by Catherine Dwyer, the AACTA nominated documentary interweaves freshly uncovered archival footage, personal photographs, memorabilia and lively personal accounts from activists. It shows us how a daring and diverse group of women joined forces to defy the status quo, demand equality and create profound social change-contributing to one of the greatest social movements of the 20th Century. Find out where to watch the film in your state.

Related Stories