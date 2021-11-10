Special effects maestro Brian Cox and producer and costume designer Catherine Martin were both honoured at the Australian Production Design Guild Awards on Sunday.

Cox, whose 40-year career has included credits such as The Matrix and Moulin Rouge, was awarded the Canal Road Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award, while Martin -Australia’s most prolific Academy Award winner – was recognised with the Cameron Creswell Outstanding Contribution to Design Award.

The awards, which celebrated their 10th anniversary, also marked the end of an era as APDG president and founder George Liddle announced he was stepping down after more than a decade at the helm.

Speaking at the virtual event, he said the future looked positive for the guild.

“Technological advances change the way we work, but they are mere tools,” he said.

“The creative design mind remains. That means design practitioners will remain an essential part of all successful productions in the live performance, screen and events industries.”

In the feature film categories, Karen Murphy took home the award for production design for True History of the Kelly Gang, while Damien Drew and Ian Gracie accepted the art direction or set decoration award for Mulan.

The animation design award was won by Nicholas Tory and his team for the short film Lifeblood, while Terri Lamera won the costume design category for H is for Happiness.

Glenn Melenhorst won 3D design for a digital production or performance award for The Witches and Nikki Gooley received the make-up, prosthetic make-up or hair design award for I Am Woman.

Operation Buffalo was a multiple winner in the television categories, with Justine Dunn winning art direction or set decoration, and Wendy Cork taking out costume design.

Melinda Doring took home the television production design gong for her work on Stateless.

Melbourne designers picked up the two short-form categories with Celeste Veldze winning the production design for a short film, music video or web series for Henry Needs a New Home, and Valentina Serebrennikova winning the costume design for a short film, music video, or web series award for I Want to Make a Film About Women.

Courtney Westbrook and Ara Nuri Steel were announced as winners of the AFTRS emerging designer for a screen production award for their short film CNUT.

Comedian Steph Tisdell hosted the awards from Brisbane.

The full list of winners are as follows:

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

Lifeblood

Nicholas Tory

Design Team: Jonathan Nix – Art Director/Key Compositor/Animator/Designer, Oliver Abbott – Art Director/Compositor/Animator/Designer, Christian Heinrich – Artist/Animator/Designer, Jelena Sinik – Designer/Artist/Animator, Bryce Pemberton – Artist/Designer/Animator

STANMART FILM SERVICES ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Operation Buffalo

Justine Dunn

Design Team: Colin Gibson – Production Designer, Nicholas Dare – Art Director, Marty Williams – Buyer, Pete Malatesta – Props Master, Kate Rawlins – Set Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Mulan

Ian Gracie APDG and Damien Drew APDG

Design Team: Grant Major – Production Designer, Jill Cormack – Art Director, Mark Robins – Art Director

FILM CARS CONCEPT ART AWARD

Pandalappi Muntjinggar (Coorong’s Milky Way)

Casey Van Sebille

CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

I Want to Make a Film About Women

Valentina Serebrennikova

LISA MANN CREATIVE MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN ON A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Operation Buffalo

Wendy Cork APDG

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

BRAWL STARRS – Star Park

Steven Jones-Evans APDG

Design Team: Loretta Cosgrove – Art Director, Bethany Ryan – Set Decorator, Ed Cotton – Set Designer, Simon Cowell – Concept Illustrator, Brian Carlin – Graphic Designer

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Witches

Glenn Melenhorst

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC AND TITLE DESIGN AWARD

TEDxSydney 2020: REAL

Scott Geersen

Design Team:Alex North – Managing Partner, Ambrose Yu – Composer

JMC ACADEMY PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

Henry Needs A New Home

Celeste Veldze

Design Team: Frank Veldze – Head of Construction, Hannah Passmore – Costume Designer/Art Department Assistant

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Stateless

Melinda Doring

Design Team: Mandi Bialek Wester – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator, Sarah Hooper – Assistant Art Director/Set Designer

JMB FX STUDIO MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

I Am Woman

Nikki Gooley

HLA MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Knowledge Ground Exhibition

Jennifer Irwin APDG

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS DESIGN COLLABORATION FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Knowledge Ground (Exhibition)

Peter England APDG

Design Team: Jake Nash – Set Design, Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Design, Nick Schlieper APDG – Lighting Design, Steve Francis – Sound Design

DESIGN AWARDS LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Solaris

Paul Jackson APDG

RESENE PAINT SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Planet – A Lament

Anna Tregloan APDG

TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

Avoidable Perils

Craig Wilkinson

Design Team: Sean Dowling – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Nathan Sibthorpe – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Sarah Winter – Co-Devisor, Mike Willmett – Co-Devisor/Sound Designer, Christine Felmingham – Co-Devisor

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

Ghosts

Morgan Moroney

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

CNUT

Courtney Westbrook & Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers, Miniatures and Animation

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

H is for Happiness

Terri Lamera

Design Team: Amy Clark – Costume Supervisor

DOCKLANDS STUDIO MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN ON A FEATURE FILM AWARD

True History of the Kelly Gang

Karen Murphy

Design Team: Rebecca Cohen – Set Decorator, Janie Parker – Art Director

CAMERON CRESWELL OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

Catherine Martin