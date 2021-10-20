Entertainment marketer Bridgette Graham is the recipient of this year’s Natalie Miller Fellowship, with the $20,000 grant announcement made as part of today’s Australian Independent Distributors Association (AIDA) Conference.

Graham works as a product marketing manager for Roadshow Films, specialising in creative and campaign strategies for locally produced Australian feature films, including The Dry, Penguin Bloom, and Rams.

Her previous roles have included marketing manager for Moving Story Entertainment and Dendy Cinemas Sydney general manager. In 2018, she was awarded the Film Victoria Women in Leadership and Development Fellowship.

Graham said the NMF would further her creative application of data and technology with sociological insights to reach new audiences.

“I am honoured to join the ranks of recipients of the Natalie Miller Fellowship, a group I have admired since the beginning of my career in film, for their contributions to the industry in both innovation and culture,” he said.

“Endeavouring to continue this legacy, I will be researching new technologies and disruptive business models to build pathways to audiences, placing consumers at the core of content decisions and addressing the distance between consumers, producers and distributors.”

Established in 2011 to recognise the contribution of screen industry pioneer Natalie Miller, the annual grant of up to $20,000 is designed to support women in the sector reach their full potential via attachments, internships, secondments, travel, and other means.

Graham joins previous winners such as Stan head of features and development executive Rachel Okine, Wildbear head of production and development Harriet Pike, Beyond Productions post-production manager Rebecca Hammond, Bunya Productions head of distribution and sales Courtney Botfield, Gold Coast Film Festival program manager Sasha Close, ACMI Film Programs director Kristy Matheson, Entertainment One legal counsel Miriam Katsambis, and Greenfield Pictures producer Anna Kaplan, and founder and director of the Winda Film Festival, Pauline Clague.

Okine, who took over as president of the NMF in July, said Graham displayed all the qualities of the ideal recipient.

“[Bridgette] has an already impressive career trajectory with a demonstrated commitment to professional development, an enduring passion for Australian film and a deep dedication to contributing to a more robust and dynamic industry,” she said.

“NMF is thrilled to recognise her achievements and support her ambitions with this grant.”

The Natalie Miller Fellowship is supported by co-sponsors Village Roadshow and KOJO.