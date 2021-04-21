Buckley’s Chance, from Canadian director Tim Brown (Treasure Hounds, Devil in the Dark), sees Bill Nighy alongside a new screen star: a dingo named Buckley.

The story follows Ridley (Milan Burch), who becomes lost in the harsh Australain outback with nothing but his camcorder and new friend, Buckley.

Nighy plays Ridley’s cattle station-owning grandfather, Spencer. Kelton Pell, Victoria Hill and Martin Sacks also star.

Shot in Broken Hill, Brown produced with Gilbert Adler, Scott Clayton and Andrew Mann.

Transmission Films will launch Buckley’s Chance in cinemas nationally June 24.