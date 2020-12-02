Roadshow Rough Diamond’s 10-part drama Bump will premiere New Year’s Day on Stan.

The series, created by Kelsey Munro, centres around Oly (Nathalie Morris), an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby and the complications that ensue for two families.

Claudia Karvan leads as Oly’s mother and is a producer of the series with John and Dan Edwards.

Also starring are Angus Sampson, Carlos Sanson Jnr, Catalina Palma, Safia Arain, Paula Garcia, Ioane Saula, Peter Thurnwald and Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez.

Bump was directed by Geoff Bennett, Gracie Otto and Leticia Caceres, with Munro working with scribes Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Mithila Gupta and Steven Arriagada.