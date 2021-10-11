Burning takes an unflinching look at the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and delves into the catastrophe that unfolded across Australia, while shining a light on the global issue of climate change.

The preceding years of drought plays directly into the ongoing hot-button issue of climate change, with the film drawing comparisons between government inaction and media perceptions, and a bushfire season that would wreak an extraordinary level of destruction upon the landscape – as well as posing questions about how we move forward as a nation to ensure this piece of history is never repeated.

Directed by Eva Orner, Burning, premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will make its local bow November 6 at the Sydney Film Festival, before going global on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. The film, Amazon’s first Australian feature documentary commission, has been award Sydney Film Festival’s Sustainable Future Award for deepening the knowledge and awareness of the impact of the global climate emergency.

Burning is produced by Propagate Content and Amazon Studios and executive produced by Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films. The documentary is produced by Eva Orner and Jonathan Schaerf, with executive producers Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.