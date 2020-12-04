Bus Stop Films has partnered with Griffith Film School to deliver its Accessible Film Studies Program for people living with disability in Brisbane.

In January, the two organisations will host a series of free taster workshops to allow potential students to get a feel for the full year program, which kicks off in February with three hour weekly classes to be delivered over 40-weeks.

The Accessible Film Studies program is aimed at older teens and adults living with an intellectual disability. Led by filmmakers and industry experts, it gives students exclusive opportunities to visit production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create films. Fees can be paid through a student’s NDIS package.

Bus Stop’s expansion is supported by the Screenrights Cultural Fund, which will also facilitate the launch of programs in Adelaide and Melbourne in 2021/22.

“I am thrilled to announce that Bus Stop will be expanding to Queensland. With the changes to the Oscars marking a turning point for inclusion in the screen industry and a swag of productions headed for Brisbane, it’s the perfect time to bring Program to the Sunshine State.” Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett said.

“Bus Stop Films and the Griffith Film School, Griffith University, have a shared commitment to inclusion and facilitating creative opportunities for people living with a disability in screen industry. The taster workshops we’re offering are a great way to see what we do and how we do it, while having loads of fun.”

Richard Fabb, the creative director of Griffith Film School’s LiveLab said: “Brisbane’s screen industry is thriving and we’re excited to partner with Bus Stop to provide a pathway for people living with disability in the region to get involved, learn and create.

“The film school welcomes the program to the campus, not only delivering creative education pathways for people with disability but employing local creatives as well, it’s a brilliant addition to our industry partnerships.”

Enrolments for the program are also open across NSW and the ACT via partnerships with AFTRS, I.C.E, University of Wollongong and Screen Canberra. There is also an online only program open nationally.

Registrations to the workshops are essential.

FREE Taster workshop 1: Friday January 8 202110.00am – 12.00pm

FREE Taster workshop 2: Saturday January 9 2021 10.00am – 12.00pm

FREE Taster workshop 3: Saturday January 23 202110.00am – 12.00pm

Where: Griffith Film School, Griffith University.