Bus Stop Films has partnered with RMIT University to launch its Accessible Film Studies Program for people with living with disability in Melbourne.

The program will launch as part of Melbourne International Film Festival’s 37ºSouth Market and Accelerator Lab in August. Together, Bus Stop Films and RMIT University will host a free series of taster workshops on campus so potential students can get a feel for the full year Accessible Film Studies Program, which kicks off in full from February 2022, with three hour weekly classes delivered over 40-weeks at RMIT.

Bus Stop’s continued expansion is supported by a Screenrights Cultural Grant, with recent offshoots in Adelaide and Brisbane bringing its student cohort for 2022 to over 120 students, across 9 locations in 5 states.

The program, led by filmmakers and industry experts, is aimed at older teens and adults living with an intellectual disability. Students will receive exclusive opportunities to visit production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create films through a film school experience. Program fees can be paid through a student’s NDIS package.

Past alumni have gone onto work on projects such as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett says: “I am thrilled Bus Stop will be expanding to Melbourne. Bus Stop Films and RMIT have a shared commitment to fostering inclusion and facilitating creative opportunities for people living with a disability in the screen industry.

“The taster workshops are a great way for potential students to see what we do, how we do it, while building confidence in their abilities and having loads of fun in the process. The support from Melbourne’s disability and the screen sector has been brilliant, and being such a creative and welcoming city, it’s the perfect next stop for The Bus.”

RMIT dean of the School of Media and Communication Lisa French said: “Melbourne’s screen industry is ripe for opportunities to enhance creative pathways through inclusion, so we’re excited to partner with Bus Stop Films to connect to people living with disability, who want to learn and create.

“RMIT welcomes the program to campus, not only delivering creative education for people with disability, but also extending our industry engagement.”

The free taster workshops will be held at RMIT University in Megaflex 1 (Building 8 Level 4 Room 11).

Taster workshop 1: Wednesday August 11 9.30am to 11.30am

Wednesday August 11 9.30am to 11.30am Taster workshop 2 : Friday September 3 9.30am to 11.30am

: Friday September 3 9.30am to 11.30am Taster workshop 3: Saturday October 16 9.30am to 11.30am

There is wheelchair access from Bowen Street. More info here.