Bus Stop Films launches training program focused on inclusion

Bus Stop Films student Rae on set.

Bus Stop Films has launched a training program focused on pathways to employment in the industry for people living with disability.

Dubbed ‘Inclusion in Action’, the workshop is aimed at both production companies and individuals, as well as policy makers, and aims to give better understanding of the rights and capacity of people living with disability and confidence in employing, collaborating with and working alongside them in both organisations and productions.

Designed as a complement to Bus Stop Film’s recently launched Inclusive Filmmaking Toolkit, the program has been developed by screen industry professionals living with disability, emerging filmmakers attending Bus Stop’s Accessible Film Studies Program and key industry experts, with the support from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

The pilot workshops will be delivered for free, funded by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) through an Information Linkages and Capacity Building grant. They will be delivered online over the coming months, with potential face-to-face workshops planned for later in the year, COVID-19 permitting.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett says: “Having a job is more than earning a living, it’s about skills development, social engagement and making a meaningful and valued contribution to society. Additionally, in the screen sector, the diversity of those employed adds to the diversity and brilliance in the stories we see on screen. Inclusion in Action will upskill participants to ensure we see greater inclusion of people with disability on both sides of the camera”.

Following the pilot program, Bus Stop plans to deliver the workshops on a fee for service basis, to help support its Accessible Film Studies Program.

The first of the free online sessions starts on September 15. Register here.

