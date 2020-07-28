Call for entries for AWG’s John Hinde Award

The Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) has opened applications for the 2020 John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing.

Funded by a bequest from the late film critic John Hinde, the prize offers $10,000 for the best produced script and professional support to the best unproduced script.

Advertisement

Entries may be science-fiction feature film, television series or miniseries, web series, audio, animation, children’s television, or interactive media.

Both scripts receive entry to the AWG’s Pathway Program. The unproduced winner will have an experienced genre producer read their work, and be set up with a meeting with an industry professional, hand-selected for their particular script.

Past winners in the produced category include Lucas Taylor’s Eleven Eleven in 2019, the late Cris Jones’ feature The Death and Life of Otto Bloom in 2017, episode five of Cleverman by Michael Miller in 2016, and Jesse O’Brien’s feature film Arrowhead in 2015.

Past unproduced winners include C.S. McMullen’s The Other Lamb, which was on the Black List, Hit List and Blood List as one of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts, and in 2019 had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, directed by Małgorzata Szumowska. Georgina Love continues to develop her John Hinde Award-winning script Pig, and in 2018 was awarded a scholarship by Final Draft to attend the Rocaberti Writers retreat in the south of France, and won the ScreenCraft Screenwriting Fellowship.

The prize is open to all AWG members, and given the pandemic, the guild has chosen to waive the entry fee.

Applications close August 28, more info here.

.