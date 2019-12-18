Call for submissions for AIDC Indigenous Creators Program

Douglas Watkin (Photo credit: Daniel Aulsebrook).

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) and the Screen Australia Indigenous department are again partnering with state screen agencies to enable Indigenous practitioners to attend AIDC 2020.

Advertisement

Running from March 1-3 at the State Library Victoria, the conference will see the return of the Indigenous Creators Program, a strand of sessions designed for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners in documentary and factual content production.

These private, Indigenous-only sessions will provide targeted information to practitioners from all skill levels around pitching, storytelling, funding, legal and distribution.

There will be one session per day of the conference and the program is open to all Indigenous delegates registered to attend AIDC.

Support to attend the conference and take part in the program is available to practitioners living in the states covered by Film Victoria, Screenwest, Screen Queensland and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Douglas Watkin, AIDC board member and VP Indigenous stories and talent at Screen Queensland, said: “At events like AIDC it’s so important for our Mob to tell our own stories, for that authentic black voice to be heard.”

Alice Burgin, AIDC CEO and conference director, added: “We are proud to be hosting the Indigenous Creators Program for its second year and grateful for the continued cooperation of the Screen Australia Indigenous department and all state and territory screen agencies in making it happen.”

Indigenous practitioners are encouraged to contact their state agency to find out more about travel assistance and registration support to attend. There is no limit to the number of delegates that can participate in the program.

To read more about the program, go here

To register for AIDC, visit

.