The casting directors behind Nitram, The Dry, High Ground, and The Furnace will battle it out in the feature film category of the Casting Guild of Australia Awards to be held later this month.

Nominees across eight categories were announced today ahead of the virtual ceremony on November 20.

Nikki Barrett has two nominations in the feature film, getting a nod for The Furnace and also Nitram with Alison Telford and Kate Leonard. Rounding out the category is High Ground‘s Anousha Zarkesh and The Dry‘s Jane Norris.

Barrett also features in the Best Casting in a TV Drama, TV Miniseries and Telemovie nominees for her work on Fires, going up against Eden‘s Danny Long – who has a total of four nominations – The Newsreader‘s Nathan Lloyd and Wakefield‘s Marianne Jade.

For Best Casting in a TV Comedy, Kirsty McGregor is recognised for Fisk and season two of Frayed, with Amy Mete from Why Are You Like This, and Marianne Jade, Angela Heesom, and Lou Heesom from Aftertaste.

CGA President David Newman said if 2020 was the year of uncertainty, 2021 has proven to be a year of determination and adaptation.

“Despite what has been thrown at them, casting directors have managed to cast many astounding projects and make sure, despite all the difficulties, that Australian and international stories could continue to be told.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements at our awards this year and recognising those who have been nominated.

“We particularly want to thank the actors who have been on a very rocky roller coaster for the last 12 months, including the many that got roles only to lose them as they were unable to get to the shoot, as well as the ones who have spent untold days alone in quarantine, and those who got stuck and couldn’t return home.

“We’re hoping the new normal will be much kinder to you moving forward.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony via Facebook hosted by Lucy Durack and Eddie Perfect.

The nominees are as follows.

Best Casting in A Feature Film

• High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh

• Nitram – Nikki Barrett, Alison Telford, Kate Leonard

• The Dry – Jane Norris

• The Furnace – Nikki Barrett

Best Casting in a TV Drama, TV Miniseries & Telemovie

• Eden – Danny Long

• Fires – Nikki Barrett

• The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

• Wakefield – Marianne Jade

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

• Aftertaste – Marianne Jade, Angela Heesom, Lou Heesom

• Fisk – Kirsty McGregor

• Frayed S2 – Kirsty McGregor

• Why Are You Like This – Amy Mete

Best Casting in a Short Film

• The Reality – Danny Long

• The Stranger – Danny Long

• Tough – Daisy Hicks

• You and Me, Before and After – Stevie Ray

Achievement in Casting

• All My Friends Are Racist (web series) – Nathan Lloyd

• Celebration Nation (web series) – Annabel Clayton

• Mortal Kombat – Angela Heesom, Lou Heesom

• The Bureau of Magical Things – Tom McSweeney, David Newman

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

• Fun Home – Janine Snape, Alex Souvlis

• Grand Horizons – Alex Souvlis

• The Lifespan of a Fact – Janine Snape

Best Casting in a TVC

• eBay – Daniella Friedman

• Flybuys ‘I Give A Flybuys’ – Amy Mete, Nick Hamon

• Google X ‘Helping You Help Them’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

• Lamb ‘Make Lamb, Not Walls’ – Leon Fryer

• Tylenol ‘Mother’s Day’ and ‘Anthem’ – Danny Long • Worksafe – Mel Mackintosh

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

• Dept Social Services, Disability Gateway – Natalie Jane Harvie

• DSS, Care and Support Sector – Daniella Friedman

• Kellogg’s My Perfect Bowl: Corn Flakes – Lucky Price

• NSW RFS: How Fireproof is Your Plan – Lucky Price • Tourism & Events Queensland – Michelle Clancy