Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television’s family action-adventure series Mystic has been recommissioned for two more seasons by CBBC and TVNZ.



The adaption of New Zealand author Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets book series will have writers Sam Shore (Filthy Rich), Martha Hardy-Ward (Ellen is Leaving), Hamish Bennett (Bellbird), and Briar Grace-Smith (Grace Beside Me) join creators Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers (Horrible Histories) for its next phase.

British actor Macey Chipping (Vampire Academy) returns in the lead role of Issie Brown and is joined once again by New Zealanders Antonia Robinson, Max Crean, Jacqueline Joe (Top of the Lake), Josh Tan (Mulan) and Harriet Walton.



In the new seasons, Issie and her gang of horse-mad friends will not only have to tackle all the usual trials and tribulations of being a teenager – romance, identity, friendship, and conflict with parents – but will also have to battle against new and unexpected threats to their beloved stables and local environment.

Also included in the cast are Laura Patch, Cathy Downes, Phil Brown, Kirk Torrance, Carrie Green, Jonny Brugh, Ari Boyland, and Sara Wiseman.

The Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television co-production is co-commissioned by the UK’s children’s channel, CBBC, and TVNZ, with investment from NZ On Air, and distribution from Daro Film Distribution.

The two new series are produced by David Stubbs (Reservoir Hill) in New Zealand and Jen Burnet in the UK.

The executive producers are Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Simon Crawford-Collins for Slim Film + Television, Amy Buscombe for CBBC, Brian Bird for Super Channel, Pierre-André Rochat for Daro Film Distribution, as well as Shindler and Chalmers.

Fletcher said it was exciting to bring more “adventure, humour, and horses” to fans of the series.

“We’re delighted that Mystic has developed its own following off the back of Stacy Gregg’s hugely successful Pony Club Secrets books,” he said.

“With pre-production already well underway in New Zealand we’re looking forward to showcasing New Zealand and British talent and our beautiful country to an even wider international audience with two more compelling series.”



Crawford-Collins said the double recommission was a just reward for the cast and crew.

“It’s a fantastic testament to what was achieved on series one, by our exceptional writing team led by Amy and Beth, our brilliant cast led by our rising star Macey Chipping and the tireless production team spearheaded by our colleagues at Libertine – all achieved through the most challenging of times,” he said.

Production on the two new series, each comprising 8 x 30 episodes, commences on May 31 in New Zealand.