Australia’s favourite Blue Heeler family is headed to the BBC, with Ludo Studio’s Bluey to launch on CBeebies next month.

It will be the first time the International Emmy Award-winning series has been broadcast on free-to-air on the UK; the series streams internationally on Disney+ in all territories except China and New Zealand.

Originally co-commissioned by the ABC and BBC Studios, Bluey follows a six-year-old Blue Heeler and her adventures with her family.

The first season will air on CBeebies each weekday and at the weekends.

Following the show’s launch, the toy line will also hit the UK market via partners Moose Toys and Ravensburger. Immediate Media has worldwide rights for Bluey magazines, its first UK issue will hit newsstands in summer 2021. Global master publishing partner (excluding China) Penguin Random House will also launch books in the UK later this year.

“Bluey is such a warm show, with a charming and recognisable family at its core, that we know our audience will take to their hearts. Kids love how Bluey is all about play, but it’s also genuinely funny so the whole family can watch it together,” said Sarah Muller, head of commissions and acquisitions for BBC Children’s.

“The animation from Ludo Studio is world-class, so we’re completely delighted to be the UK’s free-to-air home for Bluey.”

In Australia, Bluey was the top children’s program on metro broadcast in 2020 and is the most watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million views.

A third season of the show, created by Joe Brumm, is currently in production Brisbane for the ABC.

BBC Studios distributes internationally.