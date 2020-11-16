The Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) has named its ten ‘Rising Stars’ for 2020: Luca Sardelis, Lily Sullivan, Yazeed Daher, Sophie Wilde, Ayesha Madon, Patrick Jhanur, Daniel Monks, Ratidzo Mambo, Thomas Weatherall and Bridie McKim.

It’s the sixth year the guild has compiled the list, which has previously identified talent such as Eliza Scanlan, Katherine Langford, Tilda Cobham-Harvey, Geraldine Viswanathan and Alexander England.



CGA President David Newman said: “Each year all CGA members nominate and then vote for 10 emerging artists they see as Rising Stars, those who we believe are most likely to cut through at an international level.

“In 2020, these actors have gone from all work stopping, thinking they may never work again to now being presented as some of the most promising of their generation – what a roller coaster! We’re extremely proud to present 10 emerging artists who aren’t only amazingly talented but also represent the future of what Australian screens and stages should be – wonderfully diverse, from all backgrounds and abilities with the common thread of being passionate, dedicated, wonderful actors and storytellers.”

The Rising Stars program is supported by Casting Networks and Showcast, with both providing 24-month premium memberships for each of the actors.

Bios below:

Ayesha Madon is a performer, instrumentalist and songwriter who made her debut at Belvoir in Fangirls. Madon has performed in theatrical productions including the role of Juliet for the Australian Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet, Melbourne Theatre Company’s Vivid White and part of the ensemble cast for Morning Melodies at the Arts Centre Melbourne.

In 2018, while completing her studies at NIDA, Bridie McKim became the first disabled actor to play a lead role on Australian television in The Heights. Prior to this she starred in Sofya Gollan's short film Gimpsey, Laura Nagy and Daniel Monks' short film Bodies and the comedy web series All We Have is Now.

Daniel Monks is an actor, filmmaker, and dancer who made his feature film debut in Pulse; a role which earned him an AACTA Award nomination for Best Lead Actor. He most recently appeared in TV series The Split and was awarded Best Actor in a Play at the 2020 The Stage Debut Awards, as well as being nominated for Best West End Debut Performer.

Lily Sullivan made her feature film debut in 2012 in PJ Hogan's Mental, opposite Toni Collette and Liev Schreiber and most recently starred in The Other Guy season 2. She has appeared in numerous film and TV roles including Picnic At Hanging Rock, Romper Stomper, Jungle, Sucker, Galore, NBC series Camp and Rake.

Luca Sardelis is an actress best known for roles in Barracuda, Nowhere Boys, Deadlock and most recently in SBS drama series The Hunting.

Patrick Jhanur made his screen debut in Channel Nine's Sea Patrol: Series 2 and most recently appeared in ABC's Diary of an Uber Driver. He has worked with Sydney Theatre Company, La Boite Theatre Company, Belvoir Street Theatre Company and State Theatre Company of South Australia.

Ratidzo Mambo is an actress and producer, best known for her performances in Escape from Pretoria, The Gloaming and Glee.

Sophie Wilde was cast soon after graduating NIDA in the lead role in Stan Original drama series Eden alongside BeBe Bettencourt and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Thomas Weatherall is an actor, best known for his performances in Deadlock and Shed.

Yazeed Daher is a series regular in ABC's The Heights and has previously appeared in The Hunting and Safe Harbour.